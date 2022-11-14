At G-20 summit, I will have extensive discussions with other leaders on reviving global growth, food, energy security, health: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:56 IST
- Country:
- India
At G-20 summit, I will have extensive discussions with other leaders on reviving global growth, food, energy security, health: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement