White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Nusadua | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:03 IST
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russian
- White House
- Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discusses Ukraine war
Moscow suspends participation in UN-backed grain deal with Ukraine
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim