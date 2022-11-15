Every issue will be decided on merit; will uphold law and Constitution: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan amid tussle with state govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Every issue will be decided on merit; will uphold law and Constitution: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan amid tussle with state govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- Kerala
- Arif Mohammed Khan
Advertisement