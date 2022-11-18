Long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and local economy: PM Modi at 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 10:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and local economy: PM Modi at 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- No Money for Terror'
- PM Modi
Advertisement