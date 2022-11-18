SC directs activist Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest within 24 hours after shifting him from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:55 IST
