Nursery admission process for 2023-24 session in Delhi's private schools to begin from December 1: Directorate of Education.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Nursery admission process for 2023-24 session in Delhi's private schools to begin from December 1: Directorate of Education.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Directorate of Education
Advertisement