Delhi Police gets city court's permission to conduct polygraph test on Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala: police sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police gets city court's permission to conduct polygraph test on Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala: police sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shraddha Walkar
- Aaftab Poonawala
Advertisement