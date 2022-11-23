SC rejects Centre's objection to court willing to see file related to appointment of EC Arun Goel while Constitution bench hearing is on.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
SC rejects Centre's objection to court willing to see file related to appointment of EC Arun Goel while Constitution bench hearing is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Constitution
- Arun Goel
Advertisement