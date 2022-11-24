Ashok Gehlot experienced leader; differences he has with Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a way that strengthens Congress: Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:55 IST
