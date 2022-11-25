If security becomes truly collective enterprise, we can think of creating global order beneficial for all: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:49 IST
