BJP has decisive edge and will win Dec 4 MCD polls; Kejriwal govt did nothing to develop Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
