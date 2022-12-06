Court frames charges against Ashish Mishra, 13 others in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which 4 farmers were killed: Govt counsel.
PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 06-12-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 14:15 IST
