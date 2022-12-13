CJI D Y Chandrachud-led Collegium recommends name of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, as SC judge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
