A select few spreading hate, they want farmers, youths to have fear in hearts so they can convert it into hatred, says Rahul targeting BJP.
PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
