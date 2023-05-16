Congress general secretary has asked me to come alone, I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is good: Karnataka PCC chief D K Shivakumar.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 09:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
