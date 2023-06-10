Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in war with Russia, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 10-06-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 20:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
