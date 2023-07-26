World will witness rising stature of India when newly built Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi hosts G20 summit: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:32 IST
