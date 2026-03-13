Left Menu

PM Modi Launches Major Development Projects and New Trains in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore in Assam, unveiling three new train services to boost connectivity in the North-East. Key projects include a POH Workshop and Assam Mala 3.0 road infrastructure, all set to enhance inter-state travel and regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off three new train services in Assam. (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday introduced a series of ambitious development projects valued at more than Rs 4,570 crore during his visit to Assam. In a virtual ceremony from Guwahati, Modi flagged off three train services, promising significant enhancements in the region's connectivity, coinciding with the forthcoming assembly elections.

The newly inaugurated train services include the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, expected to bridge the North-East with Southern India. Additionally, the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express is set to bolster links between Assam and West Bengal, while the Narangi-Agartala Express will ease travel between Assam and Tripura. These initiatives aim to alleviate traffic in Kokrajhar and improve tourism, agriculture, healthcare, and mobility.

Further strengthening the rail network, Modi laid the groundwork for a Periodic Overhauling Workshop in Bashbari, enhancing rail maintenance and creating employment. The launch of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road network project, marks the government's commitment to constructing over 900 kilometers of roads, promoting state connectivity and linking rural paths to national routes.

Additionally, the Prime Minister conducted Bhoomi Poojan for six projects within the Bodoland Territorial Council, including flyovers and bridges worth Rs 1,100 crore. Preparations are also underway for Modi's upcoming visit to Silchar, where he will unveil projects valued at Rs 23,550 crore.

As Assam gears up for its Assembly polls, these projects highlight the BJP's strategy for securing a third consecutive term, focusing on infrastructure and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

