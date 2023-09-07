There has been consistent progress in our mutual cooperation in spite of atmosphere of global uncertainty: PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit.
PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 07-09-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 08:26 IST
There has been consistent progress in our mutual cooperation in spite of atmosphere of global uncertainty: PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- ASEAN-India
Advertisement