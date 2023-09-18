This House also witnessed 'cash for votes' scam during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
This House also witnessed 'cash for votes' scam during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Manmohan Singh
- Lok Sabha
- House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi hails Indian men's hockey team for winning Hockey5s Asia Cup
"Discuss China in special session without any fear..." Sanjay Raut takes dig at PM Modi
Fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources, can be used to fuel social unrest: PM Modi to PTI.
Global cooperation in fighting cyber crimes is not just desirable but inevitable: PM Modi in exclusive interview to PTI.
Quality of life of our people will be at par with best; will achieve this while caring for both nature and culture: PM Modi on 2047 vision.