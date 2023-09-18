Biden welcomes release of Americans from Iran and announces new sanctions on Iranians for wrongful detentions, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 20:12 IST
Biden welcomes release of Americans from Iran and announces new sanctions on Iranians for wrongful detentions, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian Hijikata, who plays Tiafoe at US Open, stands as obstacle to Americans' Grand Slam hopes
WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Good day for Djokovic, better one for Americans at US Open
Indian Americans ask California Gov to veto anti-caste discrimination bill
Gun attack on Mexicans and Americans traveling in Northern Mexico leaves three injured
Gunmen attack vehicles at border crossing into north Mexico, wounding 3, including some Americans