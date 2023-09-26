CBI team under Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar to visit Imphal on Wednesday to investigate case of 2 students' killing: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI team under Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar to visit Imphal on Wednesday to investigate case of 2 students' killing: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajay Bhatnagar
- Special
- Imphal
Advertisement