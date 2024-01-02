Home Minister Amit Shah directs officials to strengthen counter-terrorism operations and completely eliminate terror ecosystem: Spokesman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah directs officials to strengthen counter-terrorism operations and completely eliminate terror ecosystem: Spokesman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
Advertisement