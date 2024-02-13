South Africa says it's lodged an 'urgent request' with the UN court over Israel's military operations in Gaza's Rafah, reports AP.
PTI | Capetown | Updated: 13-02-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 18:49 IST
