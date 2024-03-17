ED issues another summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal for March 18 in Delhi Jal Board-linked money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 10:29 IST
- Country:
- India
ED issues another summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal for March 18 in Delhi Jal Board-linked money laundering case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi Jal Board
Advertisement