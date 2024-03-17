Undertook Bharat Jodo Yatra to communicate with people as media ignores issues like unemployment, inflation: Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 20:57 IST
