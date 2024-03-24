United Left panel wins 3 posts in JNUSU polls by defeating ABVP; BAPSA candidate wins general secretary post: University poll body.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 23:43 IST
- Country:
- India
United Left panel wins 3 posts in JNUSU polls by defeating ABVP; BAPSA candidate wins general secretary post: University poll body.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- JNUSU
- United Left
- BAPSA
- ABVP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 7,700 students likely to vote in upcoming JNUSU elections
JNUSU elections: Poll body declares 35 candidates eligible for president's post
JNUSU polls: Candidates for central panel posts finalised
JNUSU election: Only 26.3 pc candidates for central positions are women
JNUSU poll age relaxation plea: HC refuses to grant interim relief to student to contest election