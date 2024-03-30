Former Indian ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu is BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 20:41 IST
