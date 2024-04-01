Katchatheevu issue didn't surface suddenly; it's a live issue, often debated in Parliament: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Katchatheevu issue didn't surface suddenly; it's a live issue, often debated in Parliament: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Katchatheevu
- S Jaishankar
- Parliament
Advertisement