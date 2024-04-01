Have taken it up strongly with Russia, trying to get them back safely: Jaishankar on Indians caught in conflict there following job promises.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 10:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Have taken it up strongly with Russia, trying to get them back safely: Jaishankar on Indians caught in conflict there following job promises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- Russia
- Indians
Advertisement