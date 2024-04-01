Syria says an Israeli airstrike has destroyed Iran's consulate building in Damascus, killing or wounding all inside, reports AP.
PTI | Damascus | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:24 IST
Syria says an Israeli airstrike has destroyed Iran's consulate building in Damascus, killing or wounding all inside, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Mahsa Amini's death in Iran custody was 'unlawful', says UN mission; Israeli troops raid Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital and more
Mahsa Amini's death in Iran custody was 'unlawful', says UN mission
US warned Niger about ties to Russia, Iran before junta revoked accord, Pentagon says
Iran: Repression continues two years after nationwide protests
US warned Niger about ties to Russia, Iran before junta revoked accord: Pentagon