BJP raising '400 paar' slogan so that no one asks why petrol crossed Rs 100, why there is so much inflation, unemployment: Kanhaiya Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 13:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
