Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks early hearing on his plea in SC against HC verdict upholding his arrest in money laundering case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
