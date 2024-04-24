Biden signs bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, while forcing TikTok to be sold or be banned in US, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:54 IST
Biden signs bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, while forcing TikTok to be sold or be banned in US, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project, sources say
Taiwan war games to simulate repelling a Chinese drill that turns into attack
EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan stocks lift emerging markets to 14-month high
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden, Kishida likely to discuss Texas bullet train project, sources say; US Justice Dept rebuffs Republican demand for audio of Biden interview and more
Biden denounces Arizona abortion ban