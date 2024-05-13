Left Menu

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 13-05-2024 01:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 01:22 IST
Lithuania's incumbent president leads first round election count
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's incumbent President Gitanas Nauseda held a clear lead in the first round of the Baltic nation's presidential election on Sunday, official data showed as vote counting continued.

Nauseda, the favourite among the eight candidates in the race according to opinion polls, was supported by 49.4% of votes after about one quarter of ballots had been counted. The nearest contender stood at 13%.

If no candidate wins more than 50%, a run-off vote between the top two candidates will be held on May 26.

