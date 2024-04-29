Congress to Scrap 50% Reservation Limit if Elected to Power, Pledges Rahul Gandhi
PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 29-04-2024 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
If we come to power at the Centre, we will remove 50 per cent cap on reservation: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
