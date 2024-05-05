PM Modi accuses Samajwadi Party, Congress of fighting elections for their own interests in Etawah
PTI | Etawah | Updated: 05-05-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party, Congress contesting elections for their future and that of their children: PM Modi in Etawah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intense battle in Kannur as Congress, CPI(M), and BJP vie for dominance
Lok Sabha Polls: Congress holds CEC meeting for Punjab
2024 elections in Pakistan more rigged than 2018 elections, says JUI-F chief
Country believes new journey into future will begin from elections: PM Modi
People will teach Congress a lesson in Lok Sabha elections, says Haryana CM