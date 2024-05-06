SC grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in poll-related case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 11:32 IST
SC grants bail to late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in case registered against him during 2022 UP assembly polls.
