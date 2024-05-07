Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM for Alleged Snub to President Murmu, Tribes at Parliament Building Inauguration, Ram Temple Consecration
PTI | Gumla | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:21 IST
PM insulted President Murmu, a tribal, by not inviting her to new Parliament building inauguration, Ram Temple consecration: Rahul Gandhi.
