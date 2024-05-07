PM Modi Alleges INDI Alliance Prioritizes Vote Bank Over National Interests in Ahmednagar Rally
PTI | Ahmednagar | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
INDI alliance busy in appeasing its vote bank, Congress manifesto reflects Muslim League: PM Modi at rally in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
