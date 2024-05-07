Tweets from across border aim to boost morale of Congress; in return, PM Modi alleges Congress giving clean chit to Pakistan on terror attacks
PTI | Ahmednagar | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:39 IST
Tweets from across border to boost morale of Congress; in return Congress giving clean chit to Pakistan on terror attacks: PM Modi.
