Prime Minister Modi Highlights Pokhran Test's Impact on India's Global Standing
PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 11-05-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 11:20 IST
Pokhran test conducted by Vajpayee govt on this day 26 years ago enhanced India's image across the world: PM Modi in Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
