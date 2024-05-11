Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Controlling Chandrababu, Jagan, and Pawan Kalyan at Andhra Rally
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:46 IST
Remote control of Chandrababu, Jagan and Pawan Kalyan is in Narendra Modi's hands: Rahul Gandhi at Andhra Pradesh rally.
