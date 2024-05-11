AAP-led INDIA bloc to form government at Centre: Arvind Kejriwal
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:57 IST
INDIA bloc will form next govt; AAP will be part of govt at Centre: Delhi CM and party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
