BJP Rules Out Altering Constitution, Accuses Congress of Spreading Misinformation: Union Minister Anurag Thakur
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
No change of Constitution under BJP rule, Congress spreading misinformation: Union Minister Anurag Thakur to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rivals Resort to Misinformation in Face of Political Inability
BJP Demands EC Action Over Congress Spreading Misinformation via Morphed Amit Shah Video
PM Modi Raises Concerns Over Misuse of Technology in Karnataka Rally, Accuses Opponents of Using AI and Fake Videos for Misinformation
Congress using misinformation, rumours, and deepfakes for political gains: Anurag Thakur
Opposition spreading misinformation about Land Titling Act: Jagan Mohan Reddy