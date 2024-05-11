Shah criticizes Kejriwal's understanding of law after SC's interim bail in Asiana Airlines bribes case
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:20 IST
If Arvind Kejriwal thinks that SC's interim bail is clean chit, then his understanding with regard to law is poor: Amit Shah.
