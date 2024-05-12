Kejriwal Alleges BJP Plans to Alter Constitution, End Elections at East Delhi Roadshow
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 00:11 IST
BJP wants to change Constitution, ensure no elections are held: CM Kejriwal at roadshow in East Delhi.
