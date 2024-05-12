PM Modi Assures No Dilution of Reservation for SC, ST as Long as He's in Power
PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 12-05-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
As long as Modi is there, no one can take away reservation for SC or ST: PM Narendra Modi at Barrackpore rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
