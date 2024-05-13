CBSE Class 12 Results: Painting, Chemistry, and Psychology See Highest Scores in 2023 with Record-Breaking Full Marks
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
CBSE Class 12 results: Highest number of full marks in Painting, followed by Chemistry and Psychology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: Girls Triumphant, Pass Percentage Reaches 87.98%
CBSE Class 12 Results: Pass Percentage Surges to 87.98%, Witnessing a Rise of 0.65% from Previous Year
CBSE Class 12 Results: Record-Breaking Year with Over 24,000 Candidates Achieving 95%+ Scores, 1.16 Lakh+ above 90%
CBSE Class 12 Results: Pass Percentage Improves, More Candidates Secure 95% and Above