CAA implementation in Bengal not in Mamata Banerjee's hands, says Amit Shah
PTI | Bongaon | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Mamata didi can never stop CAA implementation, the matter lies with central govt: Amit Shah at Bengal rally.
